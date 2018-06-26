× Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN — The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program said mosquitoes trapped in New Canaan on June 19 tested positive for West Nile virus.

“The first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes of the season have been identified,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “This is one of the earlier detections of virus recorded during the last 20 years of the statewide monitoring program.”

“We’ll continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for early virus amplification” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of the CAES. “The recent rainfall and warm weather forecast for this weekend and beyond are expected to increase mosquito activity and build-up of West Nile virus. We encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.