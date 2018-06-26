× Norwich agrees to school budget with $4 million shortfall

NORWICH – Although it’s an increase in spending from this current year, Norwich schools will have a budget with a $4 million deficit next year.

Tuesday night, the Norwich Board of Education met behind closed doors and agreed to pass a 2018-19 budget of $78,469,829.

Earlier this month the Norwich city council approved the $78.46 million school budget, but board of education leaders argued a minimum of $83 million was necessary to run the district, according to the New London Day.

The district had considered legal action against the city if the budget was not properly funded, but that possibility has been avoided.

To fill that gap, the board of education directed the superintendent to renegotiate all contractual obligations to find savings. The superintendent will report back in November on that and any other money-saving efforts.

The 2017-18 school budget was $76.1 million, according to the The Day.