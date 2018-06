× PD: Female stabbed multiple times in Groton

GROTON — Police said a woman was stabbed multiple times on Flanders Road near the Gold Star Highway.

Police said the condition of the female is unknown. Police said a suspect is in custody.

#BREAKING #groton PD investigating stabbing on Flanders rd/gold star highway. PD says occurred 30min ago. Female stabbed multiple times, unk condition. Suspect in custody @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/F4TtVhl54y — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 26, 2018

No other details were released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.