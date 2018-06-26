Warmer Wednesday with temps in the 80s; Potential heat wave heading your way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday will bring sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon, but it should still be a good day. Highs will be up near 80 again.

The humidity return on Thursday and with it, scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for a few heavier downpours. However, it's likely that most of the rain will be non-severe in nature.

After that - temps will skyrocket. Our first heat wave of the season will get underway with at least 3 days in the 90s starting Friday and lasting into early next week. The humidity will steadily climb as well, peaking on Sunday with a heat index in the triple digits!

Temps will challenge, if not break existing records according to the latest model data. Best bet - Put the 4th of July festivities off until the 4th -or the following weekend for a better chance at cooler weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny. High: Near 80 inland. 70-75 at the beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid. High: Upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Hot, a bit humid too. High: Low 90s

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 100+. High: Mid-upper 90s. Maybe near 100!

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: Mid 90s.

