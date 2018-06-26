Witnesses speak out following attempted abduction in Groton; police release sketch of wanted man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said tried to abduct a girl in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

Groton Police Department said she was walking by herself on South Prospect Street when the man was hiding in the bushes, popped out and tried to force her into his truck.

"Who would've known to hide in a shrub?" said Jean Strickland of Groton.

Strickland said she was in her car with her daughter, Katie when the girl ran up with them and asked if she can hop in the backseat.

"When she was about to come into the car, she was outside asking if she can come in, she was like really nervous and shaking and then when she got in the car, she started to calm down," said Katie Strickland of Groton.

Police said not only was the man hiding in the bushes, but he had his front passenger door open with hopes to shove her in. The girl was able to fight back and call 911 and that is when she ran to the Strickland's car.

"He was struggling pushing a girl trying to get a girl in the car, pushing her in like he was trying kidnap her and take her and so we stopped the car, opened the window, and asked the girl if she was okay and she goes no and then she ran toward our car and then the guy sped off up the street here," added Jean Strickland.

Police released a sketch of the wanted man Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20's. He is of athletic build and wore a white shirt and blue jeans. Once the girl escaped, the man drove away in a white GMC pickup truck with possibly two doors which was described as very clean.

"It's just so scary because we worry about our own, you know? My grandchildren. I’ve never seen anything like that - that struggle that girl did," added Jean Strickland.

Katie said she is only 12-years-old herself and takes leisurely strolls in the same neighborhood, but will now be wary of her surroundings.

"Definitely from now on, I’m going to walk with my mom, my sister and my friends," added Katie Strickland.

The girl suffered minor injuries but Groton Police are advising you to take a good look at the sketch. If you recognize him, you are urged to reach out to them immediately.

