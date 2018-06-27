Defending World Cup champion, Germany, ousted by South Korea

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 27: Younggwon Kim of Korea Republic scores his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Korea Republic and Germany at Kazan Arena on June 27, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Defending champions, Germany, falls to South Korea in the World Cup group stage.

They lost to South Korea 2-0.

Sweden and Mexico will advance to Group F.

Germany came back from behind in their match against Sweden, 2-1, and lost against Mexico, 1-0.

They are now eliminated from the World Cup.

 