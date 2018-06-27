× EXCLUSIVE: Contractors who worked on troubled Hartford apartments fight to get paid

HARTFORD – Two subcontractors who were hired by Triumph Management to work on the Clay Arsenal Renaissance Apartments in Hartford still haven’t been paid for their work.

Leslie Arroyo reached out to FOX61 showing us invoices that amount to over $7,000 of work he and his vendors performed on the units. Phillip London is another subcontractor who says he’s owed $30,000 for his work.

Both men said they were told by Triumph that they had their money but had to wait on approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to pay the money to the subcontractors.

FOX61 reached out to a spokesperson for HUD in Washington D.C. who said that is not the case.

“It simply isn’t true,” the HUD spokesperson said. “We certainly deny that any HUD approval is need in order for the owner of management company to pay their bills.”

In fact, the HUD spokesperson said a management company would pay subcontractors and then submit receipts of those payments to HUD in order to be reimbursed for eligible expenses.

We reached out to Triumph and they said they were not available for comment.