HARTFORD — Police are responding to 124 Hillside Avenue where four people have been shot Wednesday night.

Hartford police said two people are suffering from serious injuries following the shooting. The other two people have non-life threatening injuries.

HPD has quickly confirmed 4 shot. 2 with non life threatening injury. And 2 with serious injury. HPD MCD responding. 🙏Hartford Hospital. — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) June 28, 2018

No other details have been released.

