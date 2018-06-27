Increasing clouds, 80s Wednesday; Storm chance Thursday, followed by potential heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first heatwave of the season is on the way for the end of the week into this weekend. But first we have some showers and storms to get through on Thursday.

Wednesday will be the last day without humidity. Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. There is a chance for a sprinkle or shower in the afternoon, mainly west of I-91. Temperatures will still manage to make it into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Then Wednesday night showers will develop along with areas of patchy dense fog and a few isolated thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance for a strong to severe storm Thursday as the humidity rises. More likely are scattered showers with some heavier downpours.

After that, the heat is on! We're forecasting at least 4 if not 5 days in the 90s away from the beaches, starting Friday and going through at least Monday if not Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm heading into the 4th of July as well. If you have it, make sure your A/C units are installed and ready to go.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Chance late/evening showers. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid. High: Upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Hot, a bit humid too. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s. Mid-upper 80s shore.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 100+. High: Mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: Low 90s. Low 80s shore.

