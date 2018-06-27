Make-A-Wish Connecticut: Eder Foundation donates to keep granting wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-A-Wish Connecticut helps grant the wishes of about 250 children every single year, and each wish costs an average of $10,000.

Granting wishes is impossible for Make-A-Wish without the help of donors, and one foundation stepped up recently with a huge donation to help kids across the state.

The Yvette and Arthur Eder Foundation was created by their children to continue the couples mission after they passed away of helping kids and their families here locally and all over the world

Recently, they donated $100,000 to Make-A-Wish Connecticut. That's enough to grant at least 10 wishes!

Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3 thousand wishes .