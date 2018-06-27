× PD: Dayville mom charged after toddler eats pot gummy bears

KILLINGLY — Police said they arrested a mother after her 3-year-old daughter ate gummy bears that contained THC.

On May 10, Connecticut State Police said they were sent to Day Kimball Hospital to investigate the possible consumption of Cannabidiol gummy bears by two children.

State police said the children’s grandmother brought them to the hospital. One child, a 3-year-old girl, was taken to CCMC in Hartford due to her age and symptoms.

According to state police, the children’s mother, Jessica Cusson, 28, from Dayville, told her mother that the 3-year-old had gotten into her gummies.

In a sworn statement to state police, the grandmother said when Jessica dropped her daughter off, “I noticed right away as I was taking her out of the car seat, that something was wrong with her eyes. It just wasn’t the way she normally looks.”

The grandmother told police when she placed the girl on the ground so she could walk to the front door of the house, she was wobbling and off-balance.

The grandmother said the girl looked like she was drunk and she even fell as she was walking to the front door. The grandmother asked Jessica what was wrong with the girl.

Jessica said that nothing was wrong with her child.

I said to Jessica, ‘was she sleeping?’,” Jessica said, ‘no’,”

That’s when Jessica told her mother that her daughter had gotten into her gummies, according to state police.

The grandmother said Jessica told her that she had counted the gummies and thinks she only ate one. The grandmother told police that she advised Jessica to take the child to the hospital, but Jessica began arguing with her and told her to let the child sleep it off.

The grandmother told police that she told Jessica the child needed diapers in order to watch her.

“I told her that, so I knew I would have time alone with the girl so I could get her to the hospital,” the grandmother said.

She went on to say Jessica got back too fast, and told Jessica she should leave because she called police. Police said they also spoke to the second child, a 9-year-old boy who said he has behavior problems such as anger issues.

The boy told police that he used to take a blue pill that may have been Adderall.

“The medicine made me calm, then after a few hours later I would throw a fit,” the boy told police.

The boy went on to say that his mother told him to try out some new gummy bears. The boy said sometimes he ate the gummy bears and that the gummy bears would keep him calm.

“I don’t get over hungry or sick when I eat one,” the boy told police.

Police said test results showed that the girl tested positive for THC and the 9-year-old did not test positive for THC.

Cusson was arrested and charged with risk of injury.

She was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

You can read full police report here.