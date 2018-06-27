PITTSBURGH, PA — East Pittsburgh, Pa. officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Fox News reports.

The East Pittsburgh officer fired three times, hitting Rose three times in various parts of his body.

The officer had been an officer with other local departments for seven years, CNN affiliate WPXI reported. He had been sworn in that day, East Pittsburgh Mayor Louis J. Payne told the station.

In a statement, S. Lee Merritt, the family attorney, said Rose “posed no immediate threat to anyone” because he wasn’t armed.

“These facts, without more, simply leave very little room to justify the use of deadly force by this officer,” Merritt said i

the statement.

McDonough said he understands “in today’s atmosphere, any time a young man is killed, there’s cause for outrage … in some areas.” He asked for patience with the investigation.

“Some of the initial postings on social media that came out directly after this incident were inaccurate and inflammatory, so I would urge that people in the community give us a chance to conduct an objective investigation, and I guarantee that that’s what they’ll get from the Allegheny County Police,” he said.

‘He had this million-dollar smile’

During the protest on a rainy evening in East Pittsburgh, people shouted: “Justice now.”

One protester, Michael Washington, told WPXI she was “beyond heartbroken” when she heard about the shooting.

“I wasn’t even shocked, and it was because I’d been immune to this type of pain for years,” said Washington, of Bellevue.

She added “since the beginning of time,” black people have been killed.

The Woodland Hills School District confirmed Rose had attended Woodland Hills High School.

“From all accounts, he was a generous, hard-working and highly promising student,” Merritt said.

In an interview, Assistant Superintendent Licia Lentz of the school district said Rose was “a very bright young man” who took advanced placement classes.

“He had this million-dollar smile,” she said.

“He was gifted and teachers were really trying to mentor him,” Lentz said.

Rose is the fourth student — all boys — from the district to die from gun violence since Thanksgiving, Lentz said. One victim was a 7-year-old in first grade, she said.

“We just need to heal as a community because it’s getting a little bit crazy,” she said.