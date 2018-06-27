Shelton community outraged over possible housing development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- More than 1,000 people packed a meeting in Shelton Wednesday night furious over plans to build new homes behind Huntington Congregational Church.

Around 90 people wrote letters to the Shelton Board of Zoning expressing their anger, saying the proposal to build 20-single family homes is simply not realistic.

Residents believe this will only worsen the traffic issue in the area.

But the commissioners behind the project said a study shows traffic has decreased in the state and if these homes were to be built, it would be one car every five minutes.

FOX61's Carmen Chau spoke to two Shelton residents who are also members of the organization called "Save our Shelton".