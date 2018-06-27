West Hartford raccoon family gets stuck during dumpster dive

WEST HARTFORD — Oops! This family of four got stuck in a restaurant dumpster after dining on a lot of thrown out leftovers!

A delivery person noticed the mother, and three babies, and promptly called Animal Control for help.

A wooden pallet was placed inside, and they eventually all climbed out to go and sleep off the calories they just packed on.

West Hartford Animal Control reminds business owners to please be sure to close covers on dumpsters to prevent curious, food-loving critters from getting trapped inside!