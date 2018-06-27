Windsor Locks applies for self-driving car tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- The town of Windsor Locks has applied to be part of a new state pilot program to test a fully autonomous vehicle.

Windsor Locks First Selectman, Chris Kervick, said the idea isn't set in stone just yet, but it could save the town money in the long run. Drivers though, are still hesitant.

"I think I would trust a human driver much more," said Eva Bukala, from Bristol.

"Maybe give it a chance but I'd prefer a person driving me," said Chris Jiantonio, from Bristol.

Kervick said he thinks the technology could solve a transportation challenge in his town, linking the new Hartford train line on the east side of Windsor Locks, with Bradley Airport on the west side.

"A computer doesn't take a drink, a computer doesn't text while driving, doesn't bend down to adjust the radio dial," said Kervick.

A poll from AAA shows nearly three-fourths of Connecticut drivers have some concerns about self-driving vehicles.