Woman severely injured after found on the side of a Ledyard road

LEDYARD-- Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Ledyard police responded to a report of a female lying on the side of the road.

The report came from William Matthew Watkins, a U.S. Navy service member.

He was driving home from Foxwoods Resort Casino when he saw the woman lying down on the side of Route 12 in Ledyard.

After speaking with police he began to chat with the woman eventually realizing how badly she was hurt.

“I said that she was like incoherent or whatever and I guess she heard me say it in the phone call and she’s like, ‘I’m coherent!’ and you know, she was really rough," said Watkins. "She had scratches up and down her body like she was bleeding down her side of her face."

Watkins added, "I think her earrings were ripped out. Later, some neighbors came out and said that they heard screaming briefly before. I didn’t hear that because I was in my car and I probably wouldn’t have heard it anyways. Then I gave the cops my name and number and then just went back to my submarine."

The woman is currently in the ICU at Yale-New Haven Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact them immediately.