Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, sentenced to 8 years behind bars

NASHVILLE Tenn. — Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after violating probation in November, Fox News reports.

According to RadarOnline.com, the country star’s 22-year-old daughter has landed herself an eight-year prison sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary after leaving a drug recovery program last year and violating her probation.

The troubled superstar’s child has reportedly been in and out of prison in both Tennessee and Alabama for drug-related charges over the past two years.

Kelley, who is the daughter of Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley, has a history with the law that stems back to December 2015 when she was arrested at a Walgreens in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the Daily Mail, cops caught Kelley and another man, Richard Wilcutt, in a car with an improperly installed license plate in the parking lot of the drugstore. During their questioning, pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel were found in a bag that had been thrown outside of their car. As the items are ingredients typically used to cook meth, both Wilcutt and Kelley were arrested on charges of meth manufacture promotion.

A year later, Kelley was arrested in Alabama and was cited as a fugitive from the law.

In May 2017, Judd and Arch Kelley’s daughter pleaded guilty to cooking and selling meth, according to Radar. Though she was originally supposed to go behind bars for almost a year, the outlet reported that her sentence was changed to probation after only 30 days behind bars. Kelley was then released the following month from Williamson County Detention Center where she continued her court-ordered drug program but has since broken the probation.

“The defendant was terminated from the recovery court program on November 21, 2017,” a spokesperson for Williamson County told Radar. “A warrant for probation violation was issued on November 22, 2017, and served on December 16, 2017.”

If Kelley serves out her eight-year sentence, her release date from prison would be 2025 though she may be eligible for parole in 2019.

A rep for Judd did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.