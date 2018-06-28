Arrest made in botched Stamford murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Police say they've arrested Allen Claxton, charging him with the murder of his wife, Eden Claxton.

It happened at 315 Hycliff Terrace and residents in the area said they are shocked something like this would happen in a quiet neighborhood.

"Since we've been here for so long, I've never seen. I would never think that something would happen here," said Diane Nietupski of Stamford.

Nietupski has lived in the area for 11 years with her husband and daughter. She said people usually keep to themselves and take their dogs out for a walk without a worry in the world.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin says tha Allen called 911 around that morning to report his wife was covered in blood and not breathing.

Police believe it was a murder-suicide pact, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Allen turned himself into Stamford Police Thursday morning, and is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

He's expected in court Friday.