At least 5 dead in newspaper shooting, acting police chief says

Multiple people were shot Thursday at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, a reporter at the newspaper said

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN. A law enforcement source says a shotgun was used in the shooting.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed there were injuries.

He said authorities are trying to secure the building and can’t confirm the exact location of the shooting.

“I just don’t want to give you guys inaccurate information at this point,” he said.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted the “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he said.

“This is a newspaper we live with every day,” Susan O’Brien, a spokesperson for the city of Annapolis said. “Our hearts are with the family.”

O’Brien said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on the scene.

Earlier, Hogan tweeted he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

“Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now,” Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted.

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.