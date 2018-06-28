× Belgium tops England, and Group G at World Cup

Adnan Januzaj’s curling strike sent Belgium into the last 16 as group winners by sealing a 1-0 victory over England and putting his team on a potentially tougher path to the final.

A night of little tension or attacking intent seemed just what the England and Belgium coaches desired after making a combined 17 changes to their starting lineups to rest players for the knockout phase.

Entering the game on identical points and goals records — after each opening with two successive wins — England had the edge on its fair play record at the top of Group G.

Losing top spot, with World Cup top-scorer Harry Kane rested, gives England a last-16 game against Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow on the side of the draw featuring Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland.

Belgium faces Group H winner Japan on Monday and a win there would mean a quarterfinal against Brazil or Mexico.