Daytrippers: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

THOMPSON -- Power is at a premium at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, especially during the days when the track offers the American muscle experience.

For those who want to join the “Vette Set”, that is a now a reality.

“You’re driving Chevy’s Star Fleet, the 650 horsepower Z06 Corvette,” said Thompson driving instructor and former rally car champ Jeff Denmeade. “These things are rocket launchers, full muscle and power and earthquakes all happening at once.”

Guests first get a class on safety and strategy before strapping on a helmet and taking the Corvette’s out on the 1.7 mile track alongside an instructor.

“We want to speed you up, we don’t want to slow you down, that’s what you’re here for,” Denmeade said.

Thompson Speedway and partner “Circuit 1 Events” offer three and six lap packages and a two hour experience. All consist of a driver education class and one-on-one instructor training.

