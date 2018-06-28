Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford City Council approves measure to purchase police body cameras, two days before state deadline to be reimbursed for the $750,000 purchase.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement:

"We’re fortunate to have a Police Department that is deeply committed to transparency and accountability, and body cameras are an important tool for effective community policing today. Around the country, we’ve seen body cameras increase trust between officers and the community, protecting officers and citizens alike. I’m grateful to the Hartford Police Union, and to the Council for their timely action, which will allow us to get reimbursed for $750,000 by the State. I’m pleased that Hartford will soon be in a position to begin deploying body cameras this year.”

The approval comes a day after a string of shootings in the city as of late. Most recently, a drive-by shooting left four people injured, one critically Wednesday night.

