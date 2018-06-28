× Hartford PD: 9 arrested in alleged prostitution ring

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say nine people were arrested in connection with an alleged prostituion ring.

Police say they conducted an undercover prostitution arrest operation after they got several complaints throughout the south end of Hartford.

Detectives identified a ‘hot spot’ due to the complaint locations, and saw several prostitutes working the area. An undercover officer “John”, was placed into the area, and arrestes were made.

Several people arrested were found to have oustanding warrants.

Arrested were:

1. Ashley Stevens Dob: 5/03/83 Lka: NCA Address Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 155 Locust St. Htfd, CT 18-18636 ** Fugitive Arrest – Extraditable Domestic Felony Warrant out of Maine ** 18-18655

2. Ashleigh Lynn, Smalley Dob: 1/31/94 Lka: 104 Charter Oak Ave. Manchester, CT Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 25 Wethersfield Ave. Htfd, CT 18-18645 ** Prawn Warrant: FTA 2nd, Trespassing 1st ** 17-23483

** Prawn Warrant: Violation Probation ** 16-34769

3. Felicia Smith Dob: 4/02/82 Lka: 7 Wheeler Drive Enfield, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 479 Wethersfield Ave. Htfd, CT 18-18641

4. Sarah Parizo Dob: 1/12/90 Lka: NCA Address Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 50-52 Norwich St. Htfd, CT 18-18651

5. Melissa Trillo Dob: 9/12/80 Lka: 75 Main St. Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 111 Airport Rd. Htfd, CT 18-18648

6. Ashley Nimro Dob: 8/24/92 Lka: 859 Park St. Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 90 Ward St. Htfd, CT 18-18664

7. Andrew Gunn Aka: Niagah Gunn Dob: 8/28/89 Lka: 38 Hamilton St. Hartford, CT Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 421 Wethersfield Ave. Htfd, CT 18-18668

8. Lisa-Marie Giano Dob: 9/11/89 Lka: 56 Webster St. Apt-2C Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 527 Wethersfield Ave. Htfd, CT 18-18670

9. Belmarie Rodriguez Dob: 12/28/74 Lka: 106 Bushnell St. Hartford, CT

Charges: Prostitution. Incident location – 290 Franklin Ave. Htfd, CT 18-18680 ** Prawn Warrant: FTA 2nd, Trespassing 3rd ** 18-08085 ** Prawn Warrant – Violation Probation “Hartford” ** 18-18688

