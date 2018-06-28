Hot and humid tomorrow; record challenging warmth on tap for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A leftover shower or storm is possible early tonight followed by clearing skies and falling humidity.

Then, ladies and gentleman, start your air conditioners! Friday will be the start of a long-duration heat wave for most of the state with the potential for 9 days in the 90s. The record longest heat wave is 10 days set back in 2002 and 2006. We also have record challenging warmth on the way Sunday when temps could approach 100 degrees. That would be the hottest temperature in six years.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early storm then clearing. Low: Mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Hot, a bit humid too. High: Low 90s. Upper 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s. Upper 80s - near 90 shore.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 105+. High: Near 100 degrees. Near 90 shoreline.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid, feels like 100+ High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

July 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for a late shower/storm in spots. High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

