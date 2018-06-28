Humid, unsettled Thursday; Hot and humid Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an active morning out there with heavy downpours and thunderstorms rolling across the state. Many people have woken up early due to thunderboomers out there! The morning commute will be a soaker, with minor flash flooding possible.

There may be a little break in the action around lunchtime as the humidity soars to near tropical levels. Then another round of showers and thunder is likely late-day into the early evening as a cold front approaches.

After that, the heat is on! We're forecasting at least 5 days in the 90s away from the beaches. The heat wave starts Friday and goes through Tuesday if not Wednesday for the 4th of July.

The hottest days will be Sunday and Monday though when 100+ degree heat is possible (depending on the wind direction). Either way it will feel like 100+ with the combo of heat and humidity.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning downpours/thunderstorms, then a break in the action for mid-day. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, humid. High: Upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Hot, a bit humid too. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Hot, more humid. High: Mid 90s. Mid-upper 80s shore.

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 100+. High: Mid 90s - near 100. Mid-upper 80s shore.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid. High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Heat wave continues. High: Near 90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.