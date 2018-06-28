× Journalist Rob Hiaasen killed in attack on Maryland paper

Author Carl Hiaasen says his brother, veteran journalist Rob Hiaasen, is among the five killed in the shooting attack on a Maryland newspaper.

Carl Hiaasen says on his Facebook page he is “devastated and heartsick” to confirm the loss of his brother in Thursday’s shooting at The Capital Gazette. He recalls his brother as “one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known” who had a “gifted career as a journalist.”

The Miami Herald reported that Hiaasen was a warm and witty voice in the media world.

Rob Hiassen was 59. He had worked as a columnist and editor for The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, for several years but kept up lifelong connections to Florida, where he grew up and worked previously for the Palm Beach Post.