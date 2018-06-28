Large Bloomfield trucking repair facility won’t be built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- A Bloomfield community is taking a sigh of relief.

Dozens of community members have been tuned into a proposed plan to bring a massive trucking repair and storage facility. The plans have the facility just yards away from several residential areas.

"When's someone's coming in to try and change that whole scenario you got to stand up and fight for what you want," said Bloomfield resident Charles Saccamango.

Several community members have been attending meetings and expressing their dismay with the facility. They said it would cause air and sound pollution issues as well as obstruct a nearby Animal shelter.

Thursday night, Planning and Zoning commission members adhered to the Wetlands committee's decision to deny the proposal effectively canceling the project.

Committee members said another plan is allowed to be presented at any moments. Community members said they'll be ready for the fight.