Restroom rally held in Hartford

HARTFORD – Bus Operators with the Amalgamated Transit Union held a “Restroom Rally” Thursday to demand better access to safe and clean restrooms along their routes.

The drivers who work for CT Transit said they feel the lack of access to restrooms is endangering their health and safety.

The group is demanding for the CT transit to provide them safe access to fully equipped restrooms during their shifts on all routes, restroom use built into their schedules and adequate time without having to face any disciplinary or retaliation.

“A nightmare, think about yourself, put yourself in our shoes. If you are not able to use the restroom what do you do, you’re stressed,” Artan Martinez said.

CT transit general manager Cole Pouliot said he has been in his position for about five months and did not learn about the issue until a few weeks ago.

He said in a statement in part.

“CTtransit’s policy is that bus operators take bathroom breaks at layovers, however, they are allowed to use the restrooms along the route if needed. Instructions on how to do so are included in the company handbook. Each division maintains a list of bathroom locations along their routes which is given to drivers.”

Pouliot added that he looks forward to meeting with and working with union leaders to come up with a solution.