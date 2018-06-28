UConn votes to not increase tuition outside current four year plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- University of Connecticut Board of Trustees leaders voted Wednesday to approve a budget that does not further tuition increase outside of the current four year plan. The Fiscal Year 2019 budget did include millions of dollars in spending cuts across the school’s campuses.

The university faced a more than 22 million dollar budget deficit this year

While they were able to pass a balanced one this year, Chief financial officer Scott Jordan said they are not out of the water just yet. There is a predicted deficit of 28 million next fiscal and $63 million after the current four schedule if things do not change.

"While we are balanced today, the trends are that we are going to be out of balance in the future and that we need to start having those conversations now like the size of the university, the tuition that we charge and the programs that we focused on now," Jordan said.

School leaders said the trend has everything to do with the reduced financial support from the state, fringe benefits and pay increases for faculty required by union contracts.

This year’s budget goes into effect July 1st.