Woman has 50-pound cyst removed after months of unexplained health issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – After suffering a series of mysterious health problems, an Alabama woman finally discovered what was causing them – a 50-pound ovarian cyst.

Doctors removed the benign growth, diagnosed as a mucinous cystadenoma, in May, according to WSFA.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Kayla Rahn told the Alabama local news station. Rahn said she was plagued by stomach issues, pain and weight gain for months before the surgery.

Doctors initially told her she needed to lose weight, but Rahn said she just continued to get heavier, no matter what she did.

She said it was frustrating, but joked that "I legit looked like I was a solid 9 months pregnant." She told WSFA that another diner at a restaurant even asked if she going to have twins.

When the discomfort became unbearable, she went to the emergency room at Jackson Hospital and, after multiple tests, doctors found the large growth.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Dr. Gregory Jones told WSFA. "We are very excited things went well for her."

Rahn said she was thrilled to finally figure out what was going on, and is now enjoying the added bonus of once again wearing all of the clothes in her closet.

"This dress I haven't actually been able to wear for a year," Rahn said with a chuckle.

Now she is urging others who are suffering from an unexplained malady to keep pushing their doctors for answers and to be a strong advocate for themselves.