Cooling centers open as heat wave begins
HARTFORD — Connecticut is preparing for a heat wave that will last days.
In response, Bloomfield and Hartford have opened cooling centers. You can always use 211 to find resources available near you.
1) Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main Street, M–Th: 9:30 am – 8:00 pm, F, Sat: 9:30am– 5pm, Sun: 1– 5pm;
2) Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Avenue, M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F,Sat: 10am-5pm
3) Barbour Branch, 261 Barbour Street, M,W: 10am-8pm; T,Th: 10am-6pm; F: 10am-5pm
4) Camp Field Branch, 30 Campfield Avenue, M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F: 10am-5pm
5) Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Avenue,M,W: 10am-6pm; T,Th: 10am-8pm; F: 10-5pm
6) Park Branch, 744 Park Street, M,W: 10am-8pm; T,Th: 10am-6pm; F: 10am-5pm
7) SANDS/Ropkins, 1750 Main Street, M,W,Th: 3-6pm; T: 1:30-6pm F: 3-5pm
8) South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, M-F: 8:30am-3:30pm
9) North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, M-F: 9am-5pm
10) Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Avenue, M-F: 8:30am-4pm
11) Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth Street, M-F: 8:30am-4:30pm
12) Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Road, M-F: 12noon-8pm; Sat: 12noon-4pm
13) Parker Memorial Community Center, 2621 Main Street, M-F: 12noon-8pm
The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center
330 Park Avenue
Phone: 860-243-8361
Hours: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Friday, Monday
Please use the Community/Youth Center entrance on the west side of the building after 5:00 pm.
The Bloomfield Municipal Pool**
Phone: 860-761-3597
Hours: Weekdays
1:00 – 4:00 pm Recreational Swim
6:00 – 8:00 pm Family Swim
Weekends
1:00 – 5:00 pm Recreational Swim
6:00 – 8:00 pm Family Swim
**Please note: either membership or single admission day pass ($3.00 per person for Bloomfield
residents) is required for admission to the pool.
Prosser Library
1 Tunxis Avenue
Phone: 860-243-9721
Hours 10:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday
10:00 am – 6:00 pm Friday
10:00 am – 2:00pm Saturday
McMahon Wintonbury Library
1015 Blue Hills Avenue
Phone: 860-242-0041
Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday, Saturday, Monday
The Town will provide water, but residents are asked to bring their own food. Please remember
to also bring medications, emergency contact phone numbers, and any other items you may need
during