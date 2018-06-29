× Easton man gets 55 years for slaying his parents

BRIDGEPORT — An Easton man convicted of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills was sentenced Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court to 55 years in prison.

Court records show Kyle Navin’s parents were upset at his behavior and drug use.

Navin plead guilty on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents in 2015

The defense struck a plea deal with the state that lifted the murder with special circumstances charge.

He got 55 years in prison as part of the agreement.

Navin had originally pleaded not guilty to the slayings of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, of Easton. The couple went missing in August 2015 and their bullet-ridden bodies were found two months later in a wooded area of Weston.