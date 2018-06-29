She drove 70mph while ex-boyfriend clung to the hood, police say

Warning: Clip contains profanity

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was charged with a misdemeanor after she allegedly drove nearly 20 miles at speeds of up to 70mph with her ex-boyfriend clinging to the hood of their 2010 Mercedes, reports the Smoking Gun.

Patresha Isidore, 24, and Junior Francis, 22, had an argument at a home in Lauderhill, in Broward County, because both needed to use the car Sunday night, but Isidore got to the car first.

When Isidore attempted to leave in the car, Francis jumped on the hood and held on, as Isidore allegedly made her way to Interstate 95.

Once on the Interstate, she pulled into the express lane and drove at a speed “consistent with traffic,” as other motorists watched in astonishment, according to court documents.

Some of the motorists recorded the event and posted it online (caution: language).

Francis, who didn’t want to press charges, tells WPLG that the two have a 5-year-old daughter and have a “complicated relationship.”

