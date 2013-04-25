Skakel Testifies Trial Lawyer Told Him: ‘You Will Never See The Inside Of A Courtroom’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Convicted killer Michael Skakel took the witness stand Thursday in his latest attempt to get out of prison, where he is serving 20 years to life for the 1975 killing of 15-year-old Martha Moxley.

With his trial lawyer, Mickey Sherman, watching from the gallery, Skakel reiterated a theme his current lawyer has returned to repeatedly in the first seven days of the hearing: that Sherman was obsessed with his own celebrity, at his client’s expense.

