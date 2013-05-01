Springfield Casino Could Have Major Impact On Connecticut

Posted 7:06 AM, May 1, 2013, by , Updated at 10:19AM, May 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Connecticut casinos may soon be in line for a little competition as our neighbors in Springfield move forward with plans to build an $800 million casino in the south end of the city. The big question, however, how will a casino in Springfield affect Connecticut casinos like Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.

A lot of people are bussed to the Connecticut casinos from around the state and the New England area, so a casino just north of the border could draw away from that. The Mayor of Springfield seems to think the casino in the works there will be the envy of other communities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.