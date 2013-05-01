Springfield Casino Could Have Major Impact On Connecticut

Connecticut casinos may soon be in line for a little competition as our neighbors in Springfield move forward with plans to build an $800 million casino in the south end of the city. The big question, however, how will a casino in Springfield affect Connecticut casinos like Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.

A lot of people are bussed to the Connecticut casinos from around the state and the New England area, so a casino just north of the border could draw away from that. The Mayor of Springfield seems to think the casino in the works there will be the envy of other communities.