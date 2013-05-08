Ashford Man Charged With Running Drug Factory

Posted 12:59 PM, May 8, 2013, by , Updated at 02:58PM, May 8, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASHFORD A 56-year-old resident faces drug charges after police say they found a marijuana growing operation on his property.

Michael A. Hartman, of 122 Nagy Road, was arrested Tuesday. Police with a search warrant said they found more than 100 marijuana plants, 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, $2,100 cash, paraphernalia and cultivation and packaging material.

They also found fireworks, according to a release from state police.

Hartman faces charges including possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, cultivation of marijuana, operating a drug factory and possession of fireworks.

Bail was set at $75,000. He is due to appear in Superior Court in Danielson on May 22.

By Stephen Busemeyer, Hartford Courant

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.