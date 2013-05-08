Ashford Man Charged With Running Drug Factory

ASHFORD A 56-year-old resident faces drug charges after police say they found a marijuana growing operation on his property.

Michael A. Hartman, of 122 Nagy Road, was arrested Tuesday. Police with a search warrant said they found more than 100 marijuana plants, 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, $2,100 cash, paraphernalia and cultivation and packaging material.

They also found fireworks, according to a release from state police.

Hartman faces charges including possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, cultivation of marijuana, operating a drug factory and possession of fireworks.

Bail was set at $75,000. He is due to appear in Superior Court in Danielson on May 22.

By Stephen Busemeyer, Hartford Courant