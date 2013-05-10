Lockdown At Norwich Schools Lifted

Posted 3:40 PM, May 10, 2013, by , Updated at 04:21PM, May 10, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Developing News

Two Norwich schools were locked down Friday afternoon after a suspect fled from a motor vehicle stop, police said.

The lockdown was lifted as of 4 p.m., police said.

The suspect ran from police after being pulled over on a motorcycle, police said.

He fled into the woods near the John B. Stanton Elementary School and Teachers Memorial Middle School, according to a Norwich Schools official. The schools were placed in lockdown as a precaution.

The students are still in the schools and the police are looking for the suspect. It is unclear why the suspect ran off.

 

