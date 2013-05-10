Lockdown At Norwich Schools Lifted

Two Norwich schools were locked down Friday afternoon after a suspect fled from a motor vehicle stop, police said.

The lockdown was lifted as of 4 p.m., police said.

The suspect ran from police after being pulled over on a motorcycle, police said.

He fled into the woods near the John B. Stanton Elementary School and Teachers Memorial Middle School, according to a Norwich Schools official. The schools were placed in lockdown as a precaution.

The students are still in the schools and the police are looking for the suspect. It is unclear why the suspect ran off.