May 11: Reneging On Education Reform?

Parents advocate Gwen Samuel, Achieve Hartford executive director Paul Holzer and Hartford State Rep. Douglas McCroy comment on whether Connecticut is reneging on its commitment for education reforms.

The group discussed Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s budget and potential cuts to education.

“You have two sides of the bargaining table … right now they are miles apart, but once the negotiations begin, I think there’s going to be some give and take,” McCroy said. “We all believe some money has to go back into education reform.

“There’s a billion dollar shortfall,” Holzer said. This is real money. This is no joke. This will be a negotiation but nobody knows what will happen. Everyone has to make their voice heard.”

“I’m not going to be so quick to say that we need to just be pouring money into the system,” Samuel said. “I think we need to look at our oversight, how we’re spending the money. I’m not sure just putting money into the system without checks and balance is the answer.”

