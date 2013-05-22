College Graduates: 5 Tips For Establishing Credit

Martin Geitz, the President and CEO of Simsbury Bank is talking to college graduates this morning about establishing good credit on their own. He says the key is to understand the responsibility that comes with it and the long lasting impact of bad credit.

He shares five tips for establishing credit:

1. Get a credit card no matter what.

Keep in mind that credit scores are not meant for the individual, they’re designed as a metric for the bank to see how much of a credit risk you are. No matter what you’ve heard, if you want to build a great credit you need to use credit—the easiest way to do this is through credit cards. However, I guarantee that if you have applied for a card without any history, you will be rejected. Why? Because the bank has no idea if you are a risk or not. Rather than take the chance, they leave it up to you to prove it to the bank first.

Start off with a secured credit card. This works by giving the bank a deposit, which they keep for a year. In exchange they will give you a credit card with a credit limit of the security deposit. After a year passes and you’ve shown good usage, the card converts to unsecured. Keep in mind these cards are not very useful in the long-term, however, they are crucial for beginning your credit history.

Important: Make sure to pay off your credit card in full each month. Treat it as if it were a debit card and don’t spend more than you have. Now more than ever, your credit is in an especially fragile state and you want to have a pristine payment history.

TIP: You can easily set up an automatic credit card payment from your checking account to pay your credit card off in full each month. As long as there’s money in your checking account, it will automatically pay, saving you the stress and time of doing it yourself.

2. Use another person’s credit-legally

The idea here is that you find someone with a great credit score and ask him or her to add you on to his or her credit card as a joint account holder (different from an authorized user). This is usually pretty easy and all it takes is the account owner filling out and sending in a form to the issuing credit card company. Once you’re added the credit card will appear on your credit record as if you’ve had it since the day the card was opened, making this especially powerful for cards that were issued a long time in the past.

I’d first explain the importance and function of this to a parent (if they have a high credit score) and see if they’ll add you. You could next try other family or even close friends, it doesn’t matter the relation as long as you trust the person and they’ve got a great credit record. To protect both of you, you’ll want the account owner to destroy ‘your’ card upon receiving it. Remember, the only goal here is to be attached to the account’s history, not actually use the card.

This is probably the most powerful step you can take when getting started. It’s also probably the most difficult, as it relies on having a close friend with a high score who’s willing to do this.

3. Don’t close lines of credit

Banks take into account the age of each of your credit cards when determining your score, so you’ll want to be sure not to close credit cards. Therefore, with slight exceptions, I suggest not picking credit cards that have annual fees. Usually these are ‘free’ for the first year and then charge on the second year. The inclination here will be to cancel the card after your first year when the fee comes due. There are plenty of great rewards cards that have no annual fees, which is a great place to start.

4. Use a boutique bank

Banks like UBS are ‘high-end’ and don’t expect college-aged students to open accounts. First, everyone who opens an account with UBS is given a UBS Visa Signature card.

5. Open store credit cards

I’m sure you’ve been asked at least once when checking out at a department store if you’d like to open a store credit card to save a percentage off your purchase. Most large department stores have ‘in-house’ credit cards to cut, like Visa and American Express, out of their profit margins. These store credit cards usually have lower credit score requirements to obtain, yet they report to the credit bureaus exactly the same as traditional credit cards do. This is a great place to start and you can also get some pretty steep discounts on whatever you’re buying as well.