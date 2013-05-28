Sen. Murphy And Gov. Malloy Launch New Manufacturing Initiative In Hartford

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is calling on the state’s business community to help him craft a federal policy that could lead to job growth in the manufacturing industry in Connecticut. Sen. Murphy formed a group of advisors that had it’s first meeting in Hartford today to discuss how to grow a $25 billion industry.

There are roughly 20,000 manufacturing openings in Connecticut, but businesses cannot fill these positions.

“We don’t have enough kids coming out or retrained workers to fill the vacancies,” say Doug Johnson, president of the Small Manufacturers Association of Connecticut.

Johnson is also a member of Sen. Chris Murphy’s new manufacturing think tank, which he implores, must be on the same page.

“We have to get labor. We have to get education. We have to get manufacturers and the trade associations and the state of Connecticut, the Department of Labor.”

Connecticut is often described as being unfriendly to businesses, however, Doug Johnson said the state offers one of the most talented workforces in the nation.

“Our productivity is, I think we rank number four in productivity. We are an expensive state. you know, our employees demand a higher wage, but they’re a much more skilled workforce. “

Gov. Dannel Malloy notes the average manufacturing employee in Connecticut makes $87,000, and some businesses in that industry will even pay for a student’s education.