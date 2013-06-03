American Society of Clinical Oncology Holds Annual Meeting

Posted 10:07 AM, June 3, 2013
The 2013 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology is being held in Chicago. Fox CT’s Erika Arias talks with Sandra M. Swain, president of the ASCO.

Below is information from the ASCO’s website. To read more, click here.

Attendees of the 2013 annual meeting find cutting-edge scientific presentations and comprehensive educational content.

The ASCO annual neeting brings together more than 25,000 oncology professionals from a broad range of specialties, making it an excellent venue for exploring the theme of the meeting — “Building Bridges to Conquer Cancer.” Prospective attendees can familiarize themselves with some basic information, including:

  • The various session types that took place at the annual meeting
  • The Cancer Education and Scientific Program Committees

