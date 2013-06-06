Legislature Wraps Up With Sandy Hook, MMA

Connecticut’s legislative session ended Wednesday night, but the sniping between both sides of the aisle did not.

Larry Cafero, House Republican leader, says the budget for the next bienium guarantees slow economic growth and more taxes. but Gov. Dannel Malloy insists there will be no new taxes in his budgets.

Malloy asked why the Republicans never bothered to present an alternative budget. Cafero said they tried many times. He said had the Democrats agreed not to break the spending cap, the GOP would have had a counteroffer for every single line item.

But, Cafero says, the Democrats refused.

Among the measures receiving approval before the session concluded at midnight was more than $2 billion in new state borrowing for projects, including construction of a new Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The bond package also includes borrowing $750 million to pay a portion of the $1.2 billion the state owes under the generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as gap.