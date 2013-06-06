Suspect In Sandy Hook Scheme To Plead Guilty

A New York woman accused of faking a relationship to one of the victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in order to solicit donations is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Nouel Alba had previously pleaded not guilty, but is expected to change her pleas in federal court in Bridgeport. She is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

According to the criminal complaint filed against her, Alba falsely claimed on her Facebook account to be an aunt of Noah Pozner, 6, one of the Sandy Hook first-graders killed in the Dec. 14 shootings, and solicited donations allegedly to help pay for funeral expenses.

The federal complaint says that Alba provided contact information to several people who expressed interest in donating, including a New York resident. That person told federal agents that Alba “claimed to have had to go to Sandy Hook Elementary School and enter the crime scene to identify her nephew for law enforcement personnel,” according to the complaint. No family members were permitted into the school.

After the exchanges, the New York resident sent money that went to Alba’s PayPal account, and a second person also sent money, according to the complaint.

In an interview with FBI agents on Dec. 21, Alba was warned that lying to a federal agent was a crime. She went on, the FBI says, to repeatedly lie about her conduct related to fundraising efforts on behalf of Sandy Hook victims.

She denied posting anything to her Facebook page, denied knowing her PayPal account was being used to solicit donations, denied recently accessing her PayPal account and claimed that others had posted information to her Facebook account without her knowledge. She also claimed to have returned any donations she received, even though she had not done so, authorities said.

By Hilda Munoz, Hartford Courant