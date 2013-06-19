Search Resumes For Man Missing After Tubing Incident On Farmington River

Posted 5:50 PM, June 19, 2013, by , Updated at 07:09PM, June 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FARMINGTON – The search for a missing 25-year-old East Hartford man who fell into the Farmington River on Tuesday was drawing to an end without success on Wednesday evening.

Nasir Alam was one of seven people who went tubing on the rain-swollen river on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., they fell into the river near rapids.

Six people were pulled from the river, Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson said. Firefighters searched the river’s banks west of Unionville for hours on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, seven teams of searchers — between 30 and 40 people — scoured the banks for a couple of miles in each direction, Melanson said. Boats could not go into the river because of the high volume of water and low visibility.

Read the full story by Hartford Courant reporter Nick Rondinone on www.courant.com.

