Body Found In Lake Identified As Missing Photographer

Posted 6:16 PM, June 20, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Eric Langlois, the 33-year-old father of two who disappeared June 11 in Lake Lillinonah, died of accidental asphyxia by submersion, according to the state medical examiner’s office.

Authorities recovered a body from the lake on Tuesday, not far from the area where authorities had been searching for the missing photographer, a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman said.

The body was found near a boat launch off North Lake Lillinonah Road, across the lake from Lovers Leap State Park, which had been the focus of a search for Langlois, of New Milford. He was reported missing June 11 in the rain-swollen lake.

A homeowner spotted the body from a dock at 100 Lake Lillinonah Road North about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, DEEP spokesman Dwayne Gardner said. Local firefighters, state police and DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded.

Two DEEP police officers recovered the body and brought it to the town dock with the assistance of the fire department’s boat, Gardner said.

DEEP, the state police dive team and local agencies searched for Langlois for several days but scaled that effort back when conditions became dangerous.

Langlois apparently went into the water at Lovers Leap State Park, which is in New Milford.

His wife told police that Langlois had fallen off his mountain bike Monday and that he and his bike had gone into the lake. His wife said Langlois went back to the lake Tuesday to see if he could retrieve his bike and did not return home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.