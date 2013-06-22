Investigation Continues Surrounding Aaron Hernandez

Several broadcast stations in Boston said Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Aaron Hernandez, a Bristol native and New England Patriots tight end, in connection with a homicide investigation.

But the Boston Globe contradicted those reports around 10:15 a.m. on Twitter, citing an unnamed law enforcement source that said “No arrest warrant for Aaron Hernandez or anyone else in Lloyd investigation.”

Massachusetts state police were seen entering Hernandez’s house in North Attleborough just before noon on Friday.

Just before 5 p.m., Hernandez arrived at his house in a white Audi SUV driven by his lawyer, attorney Michael Fee. One more man arrived in a separate car, and all three entered the house.

A half-hour later, Fee and the other man left without acknowledging reporters.

Around noon, the Reuters news service reported that an arrest warrant had been issued for Hernandez’s arrest, citing an anonymous police officer.

Fox25 in Boston, citing a source, said an arrest warrant for obstruction of justice was issued early Friday. The station did not identify the source.

The source told Fox25 that the warrant is what is known as a “paper warrant” and has not yet been entered into the system. State police are not executing the warrant at this time, but if the warrant were entered into the system, any police officer could immediately arrest Hernandez, they reported.

Police have sought to question Hernandez in connection with the killing earlier this week of Odin Lloyd. Police have not called Hernandez a suspect in the killing.

Lloyd, a semi-pro football player, reportedly left a club with two men, including Hernandez, late Sunday night or early Monday morning, but only two men returned to Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough, Mass.

Reports indicate a jogger found Lloyd’s dead body at 5:30 p.m. Monday in an industrial park one mile from the Patriots player’s home and that a vehicle rented in Hernandez’s name was nearby. According to reports by SI.com, Lloyd died between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.