Tornado Confirmed, Causes Damage Across Hartford County

Severe storms that plowed through East Windsor and part of Windsor Locks Monday toppled trees, wires and possibly a tractor trailer truck. Hundreds in the two towns were without power Monday afternoon.

Part of the sports dome near exit 44 on I-91 in East Windsor blew into the southbound lanes of the highway, police and state officials said. One southbound lane was open around 2 p.m., said Kevin Nursick of the state Department of Transportation.

There were reports of funnel clouds seen off I-91 near Windsor Locks about 1:45 p.m., and police and firefighters rushed to places where wires and trees fell — some reportedly on houses. A tornado warning that was posted for Hartford and Tolland counties expired at 2 p.m.

“All indications are that it is some sort of tornado,” East Windsor Police Chief Edward DeMarco said. He couldn’t confirm it, he said, but the damage seems conducive to such a storm.

Within the 20 minutes between 1:30 and 1:50 p.m., police responded to calls about multiple accidents including downed trees and wires. A tractor trailer rolled over in the parking of the local Wal Mart store, the chief said. The driver was injured, but was able to climb out, he said.

The sports dome was occupied when parts of its roof tore away, but no one inside was injured, he said.

At 2:45 p.m., Connecticut Light & Power reported 809 outages in Windsor Locks and 141 in East Windsor. Windsor had 189.

The southern section of Windsor Locks has a lot of damage, and Route 190 in Enfield was flooded, police in those towns said.

Earlier Monday, a tornado warning was in effect for Fairfield County, but the warning expired at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 11:04 a.m. after spotting a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near New Canaan.

The storm was moving northeast at 25 mph just north of the Merritt Parkway, the weather service reported.