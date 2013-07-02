West Hartford Police: Fugitive Had 91 Fake IDs

WEST HARTFORD — A passenger in a car that was stopped because of a possible motor vehicle violation ended being charged with 91 counts of forgery, police said.

Omar Williams, 43, who police said is homeless, also may be extradited to Virginia, where he is wanted for aiding in concealing stolen goods, they said.

According to police, an officer pulled over the vehicle at Park Road and Prospect Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a possible equipment violation. Police found illegal fireworks and numerous pieces of fake identification and forged checks inside, they said.

Omar was charged with one counts of possession of fireworks, 91 count of second-degree forgery and 19 counts of third-degree forgery, police said.

When police learned about the warrant out of Fairfax County, Virginia, they charged him with fugitive from justice.

Williams is in custody at Hartford Correctional Center, according to records from the state Department of Correction.