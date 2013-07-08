Week Three At Camp Courant

Josh Reese, executive director of Camp Courant, talks about what is going on during the third week of camp. During the week there will be a focus on dental screening with every student age 7 to 15 receiving a screening sponsored by the University of Connecticut. Two dentists and three dental students will be looking for cavities, broken teeth and infection.

Employees from several area companies have also helped to spruce up the camp. Workers from Keller Williams painted the facility and Shipman & Goodwin employees cleaned the grounds.

In other news, several Fox CT personalities will be present at a “guest bartender night” to raise money for Camp Courant at Trumbull Kitchen from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

To learn more, visit www.campcourant.org.