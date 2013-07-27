PD: Man Found Dead Of Apparent Drug Overdose At Vibes Music Festival

BRIDGEPORT — A 40-year-old man died of an apparent drug overdose at the Gathering Of The Vibes music festival in Seaside Park on Friday, police said.The man, who police identified as Christopher Cragin, was originally reported to be in his late 20s based on items located at the scene, police said.

Cragin had recently lived on Garden Street in New Haven and Kings Highway in North Haven, police said.

He was found unresponsive Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating the incident as an apparent drug overdose, police said. An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

The annual music festival brings thousands to the city, with numerous bands playing on multiple stages all weekend.